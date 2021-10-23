First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $71.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

