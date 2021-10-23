First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.03.

Shares of LMT opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.68 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.