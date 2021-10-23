First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,089 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.