First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $583,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 182.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

