First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.01

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 3686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 8,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

