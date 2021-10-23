First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FEI opened at $7.90 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

