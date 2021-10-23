FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.49

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.49 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 91.45 ($1.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 90.70 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,351,188 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders have bought 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900 in the last ninety days.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

