Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,988,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $426,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

