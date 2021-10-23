Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

