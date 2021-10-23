Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flight Centre Travel Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

