Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,148 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.28% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $43,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $49.85 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

