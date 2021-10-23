Fmr LLC Has $49.88 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,912 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $49,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.04 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

