Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.79% of Cooper-Standard worth $48,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $423.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

