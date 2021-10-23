Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Popular worth $46,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

