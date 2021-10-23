Fmr LLC Raises Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $45,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,700. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

