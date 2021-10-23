Fmr LLC Sells 346,187 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,187 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $64,309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gray Television by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gray Television by 61.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 460,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN opened at $23.30 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

