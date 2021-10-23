Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1492184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

