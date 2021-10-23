Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.14.

FVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.