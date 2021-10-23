Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$201.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cfra downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.60.

TSE FNV opened at C$177.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.58. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

