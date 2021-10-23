Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 24,800 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.71% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

PRAX opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

