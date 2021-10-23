Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $108.41 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

