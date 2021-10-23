Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock valued at $65,406,875. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.75 and a 52 week high of $298.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.