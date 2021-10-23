Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 63,325 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 386,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

