Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 860 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 20,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 279,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

