Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,891 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of STLD opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.