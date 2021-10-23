Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Rocky Brands worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,755.4% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 100,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 95,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RCKY opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $391.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.55. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

