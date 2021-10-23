Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

