Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,727,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,504,000 after buying an additional 264,634 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 327,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.