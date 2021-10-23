Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $340.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

