Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

