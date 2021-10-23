Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 43.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,518,000 after purchasing an additional 914,407 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

