Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,069.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON FRES traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 916.60 ($11.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,531. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,467.61. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

