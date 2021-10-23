Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

