Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

