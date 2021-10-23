Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,938,000 after buying an additional 307,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The AZEK by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

AZEK stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.