Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,200 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 199,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

