Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after buying an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

