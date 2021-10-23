Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $143.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

