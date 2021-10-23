Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 313.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 72,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

