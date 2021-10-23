Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $257,338.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $257,338.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.21 or 1.00140172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06658829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021883 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

