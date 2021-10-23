FY2021 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.85.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.