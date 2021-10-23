FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.18.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$94.16 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$78.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

