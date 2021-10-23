FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,150,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

