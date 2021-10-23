FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

