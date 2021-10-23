FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $817,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

