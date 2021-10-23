FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CWST stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

