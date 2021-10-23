FY2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $11.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.