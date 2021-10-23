FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the technology company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

