FY2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix stock opened at $664.78 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $665.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 304.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.