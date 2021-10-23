FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE BK opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

